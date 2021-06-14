On behalf of the Unity Project, Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) recently secured a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago in the amount of $15,000 to provide direct support to those most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis as well as organizations that promote equity and opportunity for communities of color.
These funds were part of a $14 million Targeted Impact Fund for relief efforts for populations hardest hit by COVID-19.
The funds are being used to increase literacy resources focused on diversity, equity and inclusion within the School District of Fort Atkinson. Whitney Townsend, FCCU mortgage loan officer and the Unity Project’s School Partnership Committee co-chair — along with Sue Johnson, FCCU CEO and other members of the Unity Project — worked together to apply for the grant funding.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity to make an impact in our community,” said Johnson. “FCCU has always been passionate about providing financial literacy resources to our local schools. Supporting the Unity Project in an effort to also provide a variety of literacy resources including books that are bilingual, about black stories, diverse characters, and social/emotional only seemed fitting.”
Together, with co-chair Jocelyn Vechinsky, Townsend leads the Unity Project’s School Partnership Committee in this effort. Over several months the pair ordered and organized the materials to be distributed at the four Fort Atkinson elementary schools and middle school.
“Reading books as a young child has a lasting impact,” Townsend commented. “The books that our children read should act as mirrors for them to see themselves and windows to better understand others. I am so grateful for the School District of Fort Atkinson for so willingly incorporating these diverse texts into their classrooms and libraries.”
