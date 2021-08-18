WATERTOWN — Deb Zurheide had just finished ringing up grocery items for a family Sunday morning when she heard what she believed to be a “bomb going off” outside of Breselow’s Family Market, 100 E. Cady St.
“It was very startling,” the cashier said. “It was very scary. We have big cans of wasp and bug spray and they went flying about 20 feet (from the wall display).”
Zurheide said she and the other employees were “frozen” until they went to the storefront and could see a Watertown police squad against the building’s foundation, which shattered two of the store’s windows and caused other damage.
“My first thought was ‘Where’s the officer?’” she said. “I thought maybe the officer had some kind of medical condition, but there was no one in the car.”
Zurheide said she called the owners and another cashier called the police department.
When questioned about the incident and if a report was completed, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said Monday afternoon it was not.
However, he wrote in an email, “The vehicle was unoccupied and it is believed that it came out of park and rolled from its parking spot.”
When asked if he has damage estimates of the patrol car, Kaminski said he doesn’t because the vehicle has not been checked yet.
Kaminski said in a telephone interview with the Daily Times the car “jumped out of park.” He said the police department does not have newer vehicles with “prefab keys,” but, instead, squads where an officer needs to manually place the shifter in park.
Breselow’s Family Market owner, Patricia Breslow, said one of her cashiers called her and told her what happened to the grocery store.
“Dennis and I arrived at the store about 10 minutes later and were met by a firefighter, city engineer and police sergeant,” she said. “We could see two of the windows were smashed and glass was on the ground.”
She said she was told to call a glass company to get the windows replaced, but her husband, Dennis, said they did not cause the damage so the couple asked if someone from one of the city’s departments could fasten a piece of wood where the windows were.
“The firefighter swept up the glass,” Breselow said. “A Watertown police sergeant came over to me and apologized for what happened.”
She said the sergeant told her his name is Jeff Malloy and gave her his card. He provided her with an incident report number and an insurance card, too.
Breselow said she doesn’t have an estimate on the damage to her store.
“We never been through this before,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.