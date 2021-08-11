JOHNSON CREEK — The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will be holding a used books sale and ice cream social to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Aug. 20-21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Community Center, 417 Union St.

The local chapter of Catholic Financial Life will be partnering with the Library Friends by matching its profits up to $500. Offered will be hundreds of gently used books: fiction and non-fiction, for adults and children.

A large assortment of CDs also will be available for purchase. A bag sale will be offered on Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m. Ice cream treats also will be sold.

In conjunction with the event, community-wide rummage sales will be held around the village.

Food will be available at the American Legion, 223 1st St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, and the Johnson Creek Historical Society, 110 Aztalan, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Breathe Salt and Sauna at 480 B Village Walk Lane, (behind Kwik Trip), will host a vendor event on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will have more than 70 wellness vendors displaying and selling their products.

To obtain a listing of events, email caroljo@tds.net between Aug. 17 and 19.

