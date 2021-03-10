LA CROSSE — The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending December 2020.
Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade-point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Students on the Dean's List from this area include:
Fort Atkinson
Mitch Brown, Finance Major
Olivia Kees, Marketing Major
Jenna Lovejoy, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical Education
Taylor Romens, Marketing Major
Ixonia
Elli Duddeck, Mathematics Major: Applied Emphasis
Emma Rosolek, Therapeutic Recreation Major
Jefferson
Jenna Dinkel, Political Science Major
Nicole Hachtel, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
Alison Hauser, Undeclared Major - CBA
Logan Latsch, Accountancy Major
Ian McGowan, Recreation Management Major: Outdoor Recreation Emphasis
Lauren Nash, Undeclared Major - CSH
Sawyer Peterson, Radiation Therapy Major
Johnson Creek
Hailey Garsky, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Lake Mills
Tyson Baker, Biology Major
Ryann Burger, Therapeutic Recreation Major
Lauren Cordy, Marketing Major
Carsen Dellemann, Accountancy Major
Carinna Kroll, Psychology Major
Bailey Lawson, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
Taylor Moker, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Lauren Trewyn, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Palmyra
Benjamin Metzdorf, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Allen Olson, Accountancy Major
Sullivan
Joe Stiemke, Accountancy Major
Emily Stuart, Clinical Laboratory Science Major
Ella Yost, Psychology Major
Waterloo
Lacey Hellenbrand, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Marley Hellenbrand, Management Major
Delaney Hundley, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management
Maddie Riddle, Sociology Major
Lucas Schneider, Finance Major
Lily Stonestreet, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
Jaylen Vinney, Undeclared Major - CASSH
Whitewater
Tom Duval, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Josef Gmur, International Business Major
Josie Hintz, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Thomas McManaway, Recreation Management Major: Generalist Emphasis
Brady Meudt, Biology Major
Julia Nelson, Management Major
Jacob Riemer, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Hayden West, Undeclared Major - CASSH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.