LA CROSSE — The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending December 2020.

Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade-point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Students on the Dean's List from this area include:

Fort Atkinson

Mitch Brown, Finance Major

Olivia Kees, Marketing Major

Jenna Lovejoy, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical Education

Taylor Romens, Marketing Major

Ixonia

Elli Duddeck, Mathematics Major: Applied Emphasis

Emma Rosolek, Therapeutic Recreation Major

Jefferson

Jenna Dinkel, Political Science Major

Nicole Hachtel, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Alison Hauser, Undeclared Major - CBA

Logan Latsch, Accountancy Major

Ian McGowan, Recreation Management Major: Outdoor Recreation Emphasis

Lauren Nash, Undeclared Major - CSH

Sawyer Peterson, Radiation Therapy Major

Johnson Creek

Hailey Garsky, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Lake Mills

Tyson Baker, Biology Major

Ryann Burger, Therapeutic Recreation Major

Lauren Cordy, Marketing Major

Carsen Dellemann, Accountancy Major

Carinna Kroll, Psychology Major

Bailey Lawson, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Taylor Moker, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Lauren Trewyn, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Palmyra

Benjamin Metzdorf, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration

Allen Olson, Accountancy Major

Sullivan

Joe Stiemke, Accountancy Major

Emily Stuart, Clinical Laboratory Science Major

Ella Yost, Psychology Major

Waterloo

Lacey Hellenbrand, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Marley Hellenbrand, Management Major

Delaney Hundley, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management

Maddie Riddle, Sociology Major

Lucas Schneider, Finance Major

Lily Stonestreet, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Jaylen Vinney, Undeclared Major - CASSH

Whitewater

Tom Duval, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Josef Gmur, International Business Major

Josie Hintz, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Thomas McManaway, Recreation Management Major: Generalist Emphasis

Brady Meudt, Biology Major

Julia Nelson, Management Major

Jacob Riemer, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Hayden West, Undeclared Major - CASSH

