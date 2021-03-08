WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Madison Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership and UW-Whitewater will welcome Siva Vaidhyanathan for a virtual lecture, “Cacophony: How Disinformation, Distraction, and the Heckler’s Veto Undermine Collective Thought” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.
This virtual lecture is free and open to public. Visit https://thompsoncenter.wisc.edu/events/ for details on how to attend.
A cultural historian, media scholar and lecturer, Vaidhyanathan serves as the Robertson Professor of Media Studies and the director of the Center for Media and Citizenship at the University of Virginia. He is a frequent contributor on media and cultural issues on public radio shows and news programs, notably the BBC, CNN and NBC.
Siva also has authored several books, including The Googlization of Everything (And Why We Should Worry) and Antisocial Media: How Facebook Disconnects Us and Undermines Democracy.
His articles have appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian and The Nation. Vaidhyanathan’s current project reflects major societal concerns related to the “global media ecosystem,” but touches on such issues as the prevalence of propaganda and misinformation (and its easy dissemination on social media) which further threatens to undermine democracy and destabilize governments across the world.
Moreover, the lecture considers the importance of news and information literacy, which is fundamentally one of the most important issues of our time in an age when expertise and intellectualism is under attack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.