STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,600 undergraduate students for attaining high grade-point averages during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade-points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade-point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade-point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are being sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.
Students from this area who received honors include:
Fort Atkinson
Caleb Dammen, Sophomore, Honors
Elizabeth Dammen, Senior, Highest Honors
Anna Schoenike, First-year, High Honors
Ixonia
Katelyn Herne, Senior, High Honors
Jefferson
Zachariah Brocker, Junior, Honors
Andrew Haffelder, Junior, High Honors
Kyle Jay, Senior, Honors
Johnson Creek
Clayton Donnelly, Senior, Honors
Lake Mills
Nickolas Carpenter, Sophomore, Honors
Sophia Lee, First-year, Highest Honors
Sullivan
Summer Manzke, Senior, High Honors
Audry Wright, Junior, Highest Honors
Waterloo
Autumn Lins, Junior, Honors
Whitewater
Sage Babcock, Senior, High Honors
Allison Ceranske, First-year, Highest Honors
Kathryn Schramm, Post-Bacc, Honors
