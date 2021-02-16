STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,600 undergraduate students for attaining high grade-point averages during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade-points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade-point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade-point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are being sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.

Students from this area who received honors include:

Fort Atkinson

Caleb Dammen, Sophomore, Honors

Elizabeth Dammen, Senior, Highest Honors

Anna Schoenike, First-year, High Honors

Ixonia

Katelyn Herne, Senior, High Honors

Jefferson

Zachariah Brocker, Junior, Honors

Andrew Haffelder, Junior, High Honors

Kyle Jay, Senior, Honors

Johnson Creek

Clayton Donnelly, Senior, Honors

Lake Mills

Nickolas Carpenter, Sophomore, Honors

Sophia Lee, First-year, Highest Honors

Sullivan

Summer Manzke, Senior, High Honors

Audry Wright, Junior, Highest Honors

Waterloo

Autumn Lins, Junior, Honors

Whitewater

Sage Babcock, Senior, High Honors

Allison Ceranske, First-year, Highest Honors

Kathryn Schramm, Post-Bacc, Honors

