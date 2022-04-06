WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces five upcoming concerts taking place throughout April.
Coming up on Tuesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 21, are the Jazz II and I Spring Concerts followed by the Sonict Ensemble on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m.
Next are two concerts on Sunday, April 24, with the Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 3 p.m. Meistersingers, Singing Sirens and Concert Choir at 7 p.m.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. Masks are suggested for anyone attending events in the Greenhill Center of the Arts and the Young Auditorium. Do not come to campus if ill.
For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage.
The Jazz II Ensemble, performing April 19 at 7:30 p.m. is a student ensemble directed by Bradley Townsend. The ensemble will play tunes that vary in styles, from the sounds of Wayne Shorter's modern jazz of the 1960s to the gospel/blues of Charles Mingus and even a hip-hop shuffle by Ike Sturm.
The Jazz I Ensemble, performing Thursday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall, is a student ensemble directed by Dr. Michael Hackett and will feature Milwaukee trumpeter and former UW-Whitewater student Eric Jacobson. They will be performing works by Horace Silver, Matt Harris, Charles Mingus and more.
Jacobson will perform a solo on “April in Paris” by Vernon Duke/E.Y. Harburg arr. Bob Mintzer, “Sail Away” by Tom Harrell arr. Eric Richards, and “The Red Snapper” by Bobby Shew arr. Don Menza.
The Symphonic Wind Ensemble, performing Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m. in Young Auditorium is directed by Dr. Glenn Hayes.
As a part of the official Earth Month 2022 events, Steve Bryant’s “The Automatic Earth” for wind ensemble and electronics will be performed. The composition addresses the ongoing climate catastrophe and evokes the psychological effect of the impending disruptive change to our entire way of living on the planet, even under a best-case scenario.
The piece weaves together two threads: the climate crisis, and the technological transformation of what it is to be human. The tandem acceleration of technological wonder and ecological catastrophe means, at best, a strange, unrecognizable future, likely within our own lifetimes.
Other compositions include, Kataoka’s “Amenominakanushi-Father of the Universe,” Iannaccone’s “After a Gentle Rain,” and Meechan’s “Song of Hope” featuring trumpet soloist Dr. Matthew Onstad. Students from the Department of Environmental Sciences and UW-Whitewater Sustainability will be in the lobby before and after the concert to share information with concert attendees.
Beyond the five ticketed events happening this month in the Department of Music, there are a multitude of free events including student recitals, ensembles, studios and even a guest artist. For a full lineup of events, visit uww.edu/coac/events.
