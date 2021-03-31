WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Spring ‘21 Finale Concert will feature four award-winning faculty members performing a variety of works to celebrate the power of music and the end of the Music Mosaics concert season.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. Single-viewer tickets cost $13 and family viewing tickets are $26.
Ticket-holders will be sent a link to the performance via email on April 15 which they can use to access the performance until Wednesday, April 28.
The final concert of the 2020-21 Music Mosaics series, this concert features mostly contemporary works by composers Joseph Turrin, Kim Scharnberg and Missy Mazzoli as well as one classic work by Mozart.
• N.O. Rising by Kim Scharnberg begins with a slow build full of clashing notes and tension. The work was written to reflect the hardship that hurricane Katrina inflicted on the people of New Orleans. It is a testament to their culture, history, legacy and perseverance.
The composer, Missy Mazzoli, used inspiration from a well-known composer to create her featured work in this concert.
• “‘Dissolve, O my Heart’ begins with the first chord of Bach's Chaconne, a now-iconic d-minor chord, and spins out from there into an off-kilter series of chords that doubles back on itself, collapses and ultimately dissolves in a torrent of fast passages. The only direct quote from the Partita is that first chord, which anchors the entire piece even as it threatens to spiral out of control. The title comes from an aria in the St. John's Passion, but has many potential “interpretations.”
“While Mazzoli notes the title is open for interpretation, the text from the aria means ‘Melt, my heart, in a flood of tears,’” said violinist Leanne League. “In the context of this year, I believe it captures the sometimes disorienting, sometimes dramatic, sometimes angry, sometimes melancholy experience of the pandemic.
“A friend once said to me that he treasured the concert experience as a way to be alone, together,” she added. “We each experience the music through our own very personal way, deeply and beyond words, while sharing the experience of that time of reflection together.”
• “Fandango,” composed by Joseph Turrin, is described by Dr. Dugan as “a six-minute piece for trombone, trumpet and piano that explores the rhythmic, melodic and syncopated elements of the Spanish fandango dance.”
The work divides itself into three sections: The first is a combination of lively melodic and articulated interplay between the trumpet, trombone and wind symphony. There is a stately chorale in the woodwinds that opens section two. The trombone adds itself to this material culminating in a short cadenza leading into the third section.
Section three is a basic recap of the opening material, but this time the soloists work the themes into a canon. There is a brief return of the chorale, this time for full ensemble, and then a fast coda reiterating the work's various rhythmic elements.
• Mozart’s Sonata for Violin and Piano will be the only classical piece performed at the Spring Concert. This 14-minute composition is broken into three movements. The first movement begins the piece with a fast, bright melody at an allegro tempo. The second movement contrasts the first with a much slower andante tempo, and the last movement returns with an extremely fast, intense melody.
On trumpet is Dr. Mathew Onstad. On trombone is Dr. Mike Dugan. On violin is Dr. Leanne League. On piano is Professor Dr. MyungHee Chung.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.