WHITEWATER — Interim System President Tommy Thompson attended a portion of the Feb. 2 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Faculty Senate meeting.
Tracy Hawkins, chair of the Faculty Senate, gave a presentation about work that the faculty and staff have been completing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other institutional challenges. This included a report about the labor required to pivot to remote instruction in Fall 2020, efforts to recruit new students, and long-term institutional planning.
Hawkins reported on a study conducted about uncompensated faculty labor in Summer 2020. The study found that faculty spent about 70,000 hours working to prepare for the Fall 2020 semester. This work paid off because the Fall 2020 grade distribution matched the distribution of Fall 2019, suggesting that student learning was on par with a more normal semester.
Faculty and staff also have been working to increase enrollment at UW-Whitewater. Faculty are participating in an initiative to connect with students who have been admitted for the Fall 2021 semester but not yet enrolled.
This initiative is based on the idea that a connection with a faculty member in their area of interest before even arriving on campus will encourage students to choose UW-Whitewater and jump-start mentoring relationships. The Faculty Senate also is hosting a series of workshops this spring focused on ways to update their academic webpages, use social media to engage with students, and reconnect with students who are near graduation but have “stopped out.”
The Faculty Senate also is launching a “2030 Vision Statement” project to integrate UW-Whitewater’s long-term aspirations into a unified vision for the institution and establish a plan to realize that vision. This project will include promoting academic evolution, ensuring financial stability and building institutional identity.
The Faculty Senate asserts that long-term planning must precede and guide all major budgetary decisions and that it would be harmful to make such decisions without a long-term plan in place. Hawkins asserts that faculty and staff are ready and willing to help address UW-Whitewater’s challenges. She stated, “After the pandemic, UW-W will not go back to normal; instead, we will be better than before and stronger than ever.”
The next regular meeting of the Faculty Senate is scheduled for March 9. These meetings are open to the public and live-streamed on the UW-Whitewater Faculty Senate Facebook page.
For more information, contact Faculty Senate Chair Tracy Hawkins at facsenate@uww.edu or 262-472-1975.
