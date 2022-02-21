WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Art and Design will welcome designer, artist and entrepreneur Jordan Mozer for a free lecture and presentation at 7 p.m. March 7.
The lecture will take place in Young Auditorium as part of The Annette and Dale Schuh Visiting Artist Endowment. This event is free and open to the public; attendees are asked to reply at visitingwww.uww.edu/artist. The Young Auditorium is located at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
In the lecture, Mozer will detail his processes of conceptualizing and realizing various projects of different scales. He also will introduce “Love in the Chroma Zone,” the project he will work on with students during his residency from March 8-11.
Mozer, based in Chicago, has explored the complexities of human relationships through paintings, drawings and sculptures that give form to genetics, gender, love, and identity for more than 20 years.
“Love in the Chroma Zone” can be traced to a series of sketches commissioned by Mick Jagger for a series of Rock opera sets and props Jordan imagined for the Rolling Stones. Some of these elements were transformed in subsequent projects, including “Herzblut” and “East” in Hamburg, Germany and at a hotel in Times Square in New York for Bill Marriott.
In the latest iterations, the "Love in the Chroma Zone" incorporates meditations on genetics and the accelerating transformation of ideas about the gender spectrum and sexual expression. The project will engage UW-Whitewater students in assisting Jordan to realize a variety of two- and three-dimensional artworks and create a narrative environment in the gallery.
During his residency, Mozer will work with students over the course of four days to complete projects that include murals scaled to the exhibition space, the finishing and base making for six full sized sculptures, and the finishing of 24, 12-inch tall cast sculptures. Following his residency, the works will be on exhibit in Crossman Gallery from March 11 to April 1.
Mozer’s visit is funded by the Annette and Dale Schuh Visiting Artist Endowment, established in 2015, in recognition of the experience Annette Schuh had at UW-Whitewater as an undergraduate art student, interacting with notable visiting artists.
