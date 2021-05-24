WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Foundation, Inc. announces the Wartmann Scholarship, which significantly reduces tuition costs for one Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences student.
William Wartmann was an Edgerton native who generously supported the local community, particularly the arts. As a part of his estate, Wartmann left a considerable legacy with the UW-Whitewater at Rock County’s College of Integrated Studies, formerly known as UW-Rock County.
As a result of his altruism, this endowed scholarship is available every year. This year’s scholarship value is $2,000.
“This generous gift from Mr. Wartmann will make such an impact by providing students with an opportunity not only to pursue a degree but to fulfill their dreams,” said Tricia Clasen, interim dean of the College of Integrated Studies. "We are so grateful for every investment in our students because we know it changes individual lives as well as the community as a whole."
“We sincerely appreciate Mr. Wartman for providing such valuable support for Rock County’s College of Integrated Studies,” noted Greg Rutzen, president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation, Inc., and vice chancellor for University Advancement and Community Engagement.
Interested applicants can find more information about the scholarship and application process at: https://www.uww.edu/rock/community-outreach#Foundation. The application deadline is Thursday, July 15.
The Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences, available fully online, is a flexible degree completion pathway for students who hold an applied associate degree from a technical college. In addition to emphasis areas in digital marketing, professional selling, leadership, and criminology, students can design their own emphasis.
Internships and credit for prior learning can also help shorten time to degree completion. For more information, visit: https://www.uww.edu/online/bachelors/applied-arts-and-sciences
