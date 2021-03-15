WHITEWATER — Over this last semester, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Media Arts and Game Development (MAGD) students were hard at work bringing to life concepts for their final motion graphics project: creating an explanation video that explained the electoral college.
The script and project were developed for the motion graphics course by Assistant Professor Dr. Eric Loepp from the Department of Political Science. Professor A. Bill Miller wanted to incorporate this project into his course because of its relevance.
“I’ve worked with other faculty in the past on explainer projects for motion graphics students, and it just makes sense to do something that students can connect to what’s going on in the world,” he said.
Two projects stood out for their creativity and detail, created by Lisalet Messer and Kyle Grzyb.
“During the semester, Professor Miller showed us multiple examples of explanation videos using motion graphics,” said Messer. “My favorite videos to watch were by Kurzgesagt, a German animation studio, and this served as a major inspiration for my project. I brainstormed for a very long time to come up with the imagery.”
“One of my previous projects for this class focused on typography, so I decided to challenge myself to take a more object-oriented approach with this assignment,” Grzyb notes. “I chose to utilize a text-message style which I think provided a relevant way to disseminate the information and provide a balanced presentation.”
Both MAGD program majors with an emphasis in Media Arts, both students hope to have a career in media arts after graduation.
“I hope to find a position that will utilize my creative skills in a fun way, like making art for games or movies,” said Grzyb. “My biggest takeaway from this course is how much you can do with a background in motion graphics. Collaborating with students in other fields provides a great opportunity to get real-world experience in the creative process with clients. One of my favorite things about my classes and community at UW-Whitewater is seeing what my classmates are working on, and learning from each other in addition to our professors.”
Students in the MAGD program recognize and appreciate the individualization of their coursework at UW-Whitewater.
“Professor Miller made his own videos as examples for projects which helped inspire us to create works of our own,” Messer said. “I think it’s unique and pretty apparent that our professors are doing more than just teaching at UW-Whitewater — they’re showing us the full realm of possibility with the scope of their own professional work. I’ve moved around to different universities a few times, and UW-Whitewater is definitely my favorite one so far.” For more information on the Media Arts and Game Development program at UW-Whitewater visit online at www.uww.edu/cac/magd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.