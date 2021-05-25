Vaccinated participants are welcome to go mask-free at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater. If you are unvaccinated, have an underlying medical condition or just want to wear a mask, you are welcome to do so.
Member scan cards
Please remember to bring your card next week, if you will be attending activities. We are going to begin using the system again.
Basics and Beyond in Watercolor
This class will focus on using other media with watercolor to create fantastic landscapes on Thursdays, June 10-24, from 1-3:30 p.m. Combining water-soluble pens and crayons with watercolor can push persons out of their comfort zone.
Email or see the newsletter for the supply list. Register by calling, emailing or online. The instructor is Rita Carpenter, the fee is $37.50 and signup deadline is June 3.
Hikes with Ginny
Depart from Starin Park and hike the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Prairie on Thursday, May 27, departing at 9 a.m. The hike will be approximately one hour.
Suggested items to bring include: water, hat, sunscreen, bug spray or whatever else you feel you will need. Staff are looking for ideas for monthly hikes, July through September, that possibly do not include needing a state park sticker (Ice Age Trail), unless people are willing to carpool or have a sticker.
Register in advance. The next hike will be June 10 at 9 a.m.
Learn and Play Bocce
As part of our lawn game Mondays at Starin Park, we also will be having Bocce with a nationally sanctioned adapted boccia ball referee, who will be teaching participants the game. Sign up in advance for Bocce.
Persons are encouraged to bring water (Only clear water is allowed on Treyton’s Field. No food or soda), lawn chair, a hat, sunscreen and anything else they might need. The last chance to learn is Monday, June 7, at 1 p.m.
Lawn games
Come down to the park, bring a friend, if you want, have fun and socialize while playing lawn games at 1 p.m. We will have Bocce, ladderball, lawn dice, Kubb, and corn hole (bag toss). Bring water, a lawn chair (if you want), hat, sunscreen and anything else you might need. Register in advance. A volunteer still is needed to help with setup/take down of the games.
Let’s paddle
Our first paddle will be Tuesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. on Turtle Lake. Meet at the boat launch west of Snug Harbor. Persons are welcome to paddle with a kayak, canoe or paddle board. Please check in with Bonnie, sign the paddle waiver before entering the water and wear a personal floatation device. Registration is requested by Thursday, June 3.
Pole walking
Do you have poles and want to know how to use them more efficiently and effectively? Maybe you just want to see what they are or to vary your workout. You can increase your cardio workout by 20% and calorie burn by up to 48% more using poles. Lessen the impact on joints, naturally align your spine and work your core.
Poles are provided or bring your adjustable poles and meet at the Starin Park concession building Wednesday, June 9, at 1 p.m. Fee is $10 member; $15 non-member and the signup deadline is Thursday, June 3.
Travel opportunities
• New Autumn in the Adirondacks, Sept. 18-25, includes 1000 Islands cruise, Singer Castle, Adirondack Scenic Railroad, lunch cruise, Lake Placid and more.
• Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.
• Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini.
The above three trips include discounts of $125 to $150 if deposit is made at or before the preview.
• Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022 includes Turin, Cinque Terra, Wine country, a stay at a Tuscan Estate and more. The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it.
Van trips are back!
See the June newsletter for information on shopping June 2, Lunch Bunch June 10, breakfast bunch June 17 and fish fry on June 25 trips. Our van is public transportation, so masks are required on board.
Monday Morning Seniors
Hole No. 2 — Closest to pin, Ed McManaway; No. 4 — Closest in 2, Shorty Alderman; No. 6 — Longest drive-men, Mike Sessler; No. 6 — Longest drive-ladies, Jeanette Masanz; No. 9 — Longest putt, Les Ahrens; Low score, 47, Gary LaSchum; Low putts, 14, Rick Musgrove; chip-ins, Dan Kuss.
Office hours
A reminder that the office is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Thought for the week
Every day is an opportunity to make a new happy ending/May you live all the days of your life. — Jonathan Swift.
