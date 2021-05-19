WHITEWATER — Vaccinated participants at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater are welcome to go mask-free.
Persons who are unvaccinated, have an underlying medical condition or just want to wear a mask are welcome to do so.
Member scan cards
Remember to bring your card next week, if you will be attending activities. The senior center will begin using the system again.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? Can help!
• New Autumn in the Adirondacks, Sept. 18-25, includes 1000 Islands cruise, Singer Castle, Adirondack Scenic Railroad, lunch cruise, Lake Placid and more.
• Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.
• Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini.
The above three trips include discounts of $125 to $150 if deposit is made at or before the preview.
• Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022 includes Turin, Cinque Terra, Wine country, a stay at a Tuscan Estate and more. The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it.
Learn and play Bocce
As part of our lawn game Mondays at Starin Park, we also will be having Bocce with a nationally sanctioned adapted boccia ball referee who will be teaching you the game. Sign up in advance for Bocce. Players are encouraged to bring water (Only clear water allowed on Treyton’s Field. No food or soda), lawn chair, a hat, sunscreen and anything else they might need. The last chance to learn is Monday, June 7, at 1 p.m.
Lawn games
Come down to the park, bring a friend, if you want, have fun and socialize while playing lawn games beginning May 17, at 1 p.m. There will be Bocce, ladderball, lawn dice and corn hole (bag toss). We also have Kubb, if anyone knows how to play it.
Register in advance. A volunteer still is needed to help with setup/take down of the games.
Weekly Walks
Walks, currently on Tuesdays, will last for one-half- to one-hour. The group has a leader for the first two walks. Let staff know if interested in walking or leading. Leaders are needed for one or two walks a month.
Participants choose the date and route.
The next walk will be on Tuesday, May 25, at 9 a.m. Meet at Cravath Lakefront. Register in advance so staff can let you know the starting point for the walk.
Hikes with Ginny
Depart from Starin Park and hike the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater prairie on Thursday, May 27, departing at 9 a.m. The hike will be approximately one hour.
Suggested items to bring include water, a hat, sunscreen and bug spray. Staff are seeking ideas for monthly hikes for July to September that possibly do not require a state parks sticker (Ice Age Trail), unless people are willing to carpool or have a sticker. Register in advance. The next hike will be June 10 at 9 a.m.
Movie
Watch the movie “The Mauritanian” on Tuesday, May 25, at 1 p.m. Register in advance so staff can have the room set up for enough people.
Basics and Beyond in Watercolor
This class will focus on using other media with watercolor to create fantastic landscapes on Thursdays, June 10, 17 and 24, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Combining water-soluble pens and crayons with watercolors can push artists out of their comfort zone … experimenting with a water-soluble pen is so fun!
Email or see the newsletter for the supply list. Register by calling, emailing or going online. The instructor is Rita Carpenter, fee is $37.50 and signup deadline is June 3.
Let’s paddle
Our first paddle will be Tuesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. on Turtle Lake. Meet at the boat launch west of Snug Harbor. Persons are welcome to paddle with a kayak, canoe or paddleboard. Check in with Bonnie, sign the paddle waiver before entering the water and wear a personal floatation device. Registration is requested by Monday, June 3.
Pole walking
Do you have poles and want to know how to use them more efficiently and effectively? Maybe you just want to see what they are or to vary your workout.
You can increase your cardio workout by 20% and calorie burn by up to 48% more by using poles. Lessen the impact on joints, naturally align your spine and work your core.
Poles are provided or bring your adjustable poles and meet at the Starin Park concession building Wednesday June 9, at 1 p.m. Fee is $10 members; $15 non-members, and the signup deadline is Thursday, June 3.
Van trips are back
See the June newsletter for information on shopping, lunch, breakfast and fish fry trips. Our van is public transportation, so masks are required on board.
Office hours
A reminder that the office is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Oak Ridge Seniors
Hole No. 11 — Longest Putt, Joe Domitrz.
No. 12 — Closest in 2, Bill Holcomb.
No. 14 — Closest to Pin, Wayne Giese.
No. 15 — Longest Drive-men, Rick Musgrove.
No. 15 — Longest Drive-ladies, Vickie Flitsch.
No. 18 — Closest chip, Shorty Alderman.
Low score: 45, Gary LaSchum and Mike Sessler.
Low putts: Paul Eichmiller, 12, and Gary Relihan, 13.
Chip-ins — Paul Eichmiller and Dave Lowe.
Thought for the week
“Dementia doesn’t rob someone of their dignity, it’s our reaction to them that does.” — Teepa Snow.
