Venturing Crew 166 will be hosting a carryout spaghetti dinner Fundraiser this Saturday, March 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The dinner will be held at American Legion Post 166, 201 S. Water St. East in Fort Atkinson. Tickets cost $7 and include spaghetti with or without meatballs, salad and garlic bread. This meal is to-go only.
Venturing is an inclusive program through the Boy Scouts of America for males and females aged 14-21. It's operated through Venturing Crews, units of youth and advisors that meet on set schedules and plan activities and events.
Crew 166 uses the Venturing program that emphasizes four main areas known as the A-L-P-S model:
• Adventure — Mentoring, leading and participating in crew-led adventures.
• Leadership — Ongoing leadership development through training, mentoring and hands-on leadership.
• Personal Growth — Goal-setting in support of personal growth.
• Service — Leading and participating in community service.
The membership of Venturing Crew 166 consists of students from the Fort Atkinson High School. All proceeds get invested back into the program, which consists of community service projects and leadership experiences.
The current Venturing Crew 166 consists of Dorian Burhans, Drew Davis, Jackson Leibman, Lauren Lescohier and Cory Pfeifer. Adult advisers include Nate Daniels, Dan Burhans, Joe Hess and Nicole Leibman. New members always are welcome.
Tickets for the dinner can be purchased in advance at American Legion Post 166 in Fort Atkinson or through one of the crew members and advisors.
For more information, like the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/venturingcrew166/
Or email: fortventuring@gmail.com.
