JEFFERSON — Bingo once again will be played indoors at the Jefferson Area Senior Center beginning in September.

Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. The senior center is looking for volunteers who would like to call bingo once a month. This would be a two-hour commitment, with 14 games played. There is a break after game seven.

Staff will have everything needed. Callers will use a microphone to speak into. Let Sheila know if interested.

Pandemic

The senior center is mindful of the continuing COVID pandemic. Some programs or policies might change due to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, state or local recommendations.

Outside bingo

Outside bingo is played at the Tensfeldt Park shelter every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Players are asked to bring their own dauber, marker or pen to write on the cards. Persons also might wish to bring a magazine or clipboard to put under their bingo cards. If it is raining, the group will play bingo at the senior center.

Picnic lunch bunch

The center’s picnic lunch bunch will continue on Wednesdays at noon through September at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Seniors can pack a lunch or snack or choose to visit a local restaurant and bring the food to the park. There are plenty of picnic tables for seating.

Help with mobile devices

Minda, from the Jefferson Public Library, will be at the center on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. to offer help with and answer questions about your mobile devices. Call for an appointment.

Toning and walking

Norm Matzinger offers a toning and walking class every Tuesday at 9 a.m. Participants really like this interactive class and say they feel stronger, yet more limber, by participating. There is no fee.

Pegs and Jokers

Pegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Card playing

Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m.

Cost is $2 for each day.

More information

The Jefferson Area Senior Center, at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson, can be reached at (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like the center on Facebook-Jefferson Senior Center.

