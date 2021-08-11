The Fort Atkinson Senior Center bus has been in storage at the city garage throughout the pandemic.
Staff are hopeful that in the near future the bus service will be able to resume, but volunteer drivers are needed. Before COVID, the bus/van picked up older adults and took them to local medical appointments, pharmacies and stores, and the senior center. If interested in being a volunteer driver, let staff know and they can get you on board.
No special license is needed to drive and staff will provide the training needed for operating the bus, such as the lift. Help make a difference right here!
Island Resort Casino trip
Join us for a getaway to Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Mich., near Escanaba, on Sunday, Sept. 19, and Monday, Sept. 20. Enjoy $20 of free play on Sunday and another $20 of free play on Monday along with a food voucher for $5.
Play bingo on the bus ride up with Crystal, the group leader on the trip.
Lunch on the way up at passengers’ own expense will be at Golden Basket in Appleton.
This trip is coordinated with Happy Times Tours specifically for the senior center. Cost of the trip is $100 for double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel and the above added bonuses.
Siemsen ‘Over the Rainbow’ music show
Join us on Monday, Aug. 16, at 12:30 p.m. for a musical show from Craig Siemsen called “Over the Rainbow.” No reservations are needed to attend the music show which will feature popular songs and stories from the 1920s through the 1960s — everything from Sinatra to Johnny Cash. Stick around for cookies following the performance.
Before the event the center will be hosting a medication take-back event where persons can bring unused or unwanted medications for disposal. Medications may be dropped off from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteer drivers for nutrition program
The Jefferson County Human Services Department currently is seeking volunteer drivers for its home-delivered meals program. Volunteer drivers utilize their own vehicles to deliver meals and provide a well-being check for eligible Jefferson County residents, aged 60 and older.
The home-delivered meals program aims to assist seniors to live independently by promoting better health through improved nutrition and reduced social isolation.
Volunteer drivers are needed to serve participants in the rural Fort Atkinson area. It usually is about a one-hour time commitment (from about 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) weekdays.
The department currently needs substitute drivers for a substitute driver pool. One simply picks up the pre-packaged meals at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center and delivers to approximately three or four stops.
Drivers who deliver meals outside the city limits of the nutrition sites are eligible for mileage reimbursement, currently 56 cents per mile.
Contact Kevin Purcell, Fort Atkinson Senior Dining coordinator, at (920) 728-4756 or KPurcell@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter, and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Game scores
500: Scores from Aug. 5 — First place, Elaine Rice, 1,650; second, Harold Riggs, 1,250. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Euchre: Scores from Aug. 10 — First, Candi Bugs, 63; second, Ron Swiatowy and Chuck Truman, 60; fourth, Sue Swiatowy, 59; fifth, Harold Riggs and Viola Behm, 54. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Scores from Aug. 6 — First, Roger Gross, 66; second, Terre Goliembiewski, 50; third, Dennis Rockwood and Bill Metcalf, 45; fifth, Gary Kramer, 43; sixth, Chuck Frandson and Nancy Walbrandt, 41. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Glorine Christensen 806 (269, 258, 279), Joanne Gross 707 (203, 258, 246), Roger Gross 676 (227, 278, 171), Lori Gaber 652 (217, 227, 208), Mary Zilisch 632, Terry Bowes 630, Sandy Basich 629. Wii Bowling is played Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.
Dartball: Dartball is played on Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. Dave Reed and the Walruses won two out of three games this week with Carroll Ehrke leading the way with 7 hits. The Walruses won the last two games after losing 3-1 to Chuck Truman’s Buffalos in the first game. Truman had 7 hits on the day for the Buffs.
Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. It is an underhand dart game based loosely on baseball with two teams split up randomly for play each day.
Friday findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
