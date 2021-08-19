The Fort Atkinson Senior Center bus has been in storage at the city garage throughout the pandemic.
Staff are hopeful that in the near future the bus service will be able to resume, but volunteer drivers are needed. Before COVID, the bus/van picked up older adults and took them to local medical appointments, pharmacies and stores, and the senior center. If interested in being a volunteer driver, let staff know and they can get you on board.
No special license is needed to drive and staff will provide the training needed for operating the bus, such as the lift. Help make a difference right here!
Volunteer drivers needed
The Jefferson County Human Services Department currently is seeking volunteer drivers for its home-delivered meals program.
Volunteer drivers utilize their own vehicles to deliver meals and provide a well-being check for eligible Jefferson County residents, aged 60 and older.
The home-delivered meals program aims to assist seniors to live independently by promoting better health through improved nutrition and reduced social isolation.
Volunteer drivers are needed to serve participants in the rural Fort Atkinson area. It usually is about a one-hour time commitment (from about 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) weekdays.
The department currently needs substitute drivers for a substitute driver pool. One simply picks up the pre-packaged meals at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center and delivers to approximately three or four stops.
Drivers who deliver meals outside the city limits of the nutrition sites are eligible for mileage reimbursement, currently 56 cents per mile.
Contact Kevin Purcell, Fort Atkinson Senior Dining coordinator, at (920) 728-4756 or KPurcell@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Breakfast with the Board
Join us at the senior center on Friday, Aug. 27, at 8 a.m. for our monthly breakfast social. Breakfast with feature eggs and breakfast casserole along with sausage and other great foods to start your day.
The event always is open to the public and since there is no membership at the senior center, anyone can attend. There is no cost to attend the breakfast.
Hear from the Senior Inc. Board members on their latest projects such as the outdoor patio and upcoming brat bash on Sept. 11.
Special guest this month will be former city Parks and Recreation Director Scott Lastusky. Masks currently are required in the senior center with the exception of while actively eating or drinking.
Advance Directives
On Thursday, Aug. 26, at 12:30 p.m., Lori Partoll from Fort HealthCare will be at the center with advance directive forms and do a presentation on the importance of filling out the forms before a serious issue arises.
Let your end-of-life wishes be known and documented with help from Partoll, a social worker, who will help you think about the important decisions to be made now while not in a crisis.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter, and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Game scores
500: Scores from Aug. 5 — First place, Roger Gross, 4,150; second, Harold Riggs, 3,240; third, Joanne Gross, 2,850. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold ’Em: Scores from Aug. 12 — First, Terry Bowes; second, Don Schetter; third, Bill Bowes. Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9.
Euchre: Scores from Aug. 17 — First, Harold Riggs and Bill Shopen, 62; third, Joyce Satterlee, 60; fourth, Jon Hundt, 59; fifth, Dorothy Trewyn, 57; sixth, Betty Gilbertson, 55. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Scores from Aug. 13 — First, Mary Latterell, 63; second, Roger Gross, 61; third, Herb Papenfus, 59; fourth, Judy Torgerson and Mary Ryan, 44; sixth, Beth Boldt, 43; seventh, Charles Wachter, 39. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Glorine Christensen 754 (228, 278, 247), Lori Gaber 697 (226, 254, 217), Terry Bowes 626, Rose Baker 622, Roger Gross 615, Joanne Gross 583, Mary Zilisch 581. Wii Bowling is played Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. The Walruses scored three runs in the first inning of play Friday, then followed it up with another four in the second inning to take a seven-run lead before the Buffalos rallied in the eighth and ninth innings with three runs in each but falling just short losing 7-6.
Larry Whitmore led the way for the Walruses with 10 hits on the day. The Walruses would take game two as well in a walk-off win with back to back hits by Charlie Danielson and Chuck Truman in the bottom of the 12th inning.
Carroll Ehrke led the Buffalos in hits on the day with eight and finally got a win in the third game, 7-2. Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. It is an underhand dart game based loosely on baseball with two teams randomly split for play each day.
Friday findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
