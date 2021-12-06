Come vote for your favorite decorated tree at the Hoard Historical Museum. ABOVE: Shown here is Mike Helmick, from Heart of the City, decorating the group’s tree with wildlife and bird-friendly decorations. Voting opens Tuesday, Dec. 7, and ends Saturday, Dec. 11, at 4:30 pm. Stop by the museum to vote. Contact the museum for more information at (920) 563-7769 or info@hoardmuseum.org.
Voting now is open for the Hoard Historical Museum’s Christmas tree-decorating contest.
Trees have been decorated by several local groups including Cream of the Crop 4-H club, Duck Creek 4-H club, Fort Atkinson First United Methodist Church youth groups, Heart of the City, the Sears-Fink family and Unity Project.
Trees have been decorated with wildlife-friendly decorations that are biodegradable or recyclable such as dried fruit, birdseed, pinecones, salt-dough ornaments, and recyclable materials such as paper, cardboard, plastic and glass.
“We are excited to share these trees with the community!” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Museum. “As usual, we are astounded by our community’s creativity. It will be a challenge to pick the best tree or the most wildlife friendly one!”
The trees are displayed outside the museum along the museum’s front parking lot sidewalk and the South 4th Street East sidewalk. Trees are courtesy of Rabl’s Christmas Trees located at 208 Madison Ave. (Frostie Freeze lot) in Fort Atkinson.
“We are very grateful for the Rabl family’s support of our event,“ said Lee. “The trees they provided were grown on their family’s Christmas tree farm. It’s farms such as the Rabls that make Wisconsin is the fifth largest grower of Christmas trees in the country.”
There are two contests for the trees and the public is welcome to vote in both. One contest will be for popular choice, or the public’s favorite tree, and the other contest will be for the most bird and wildlife friendly tree. Prizes will be awarded to the top winner in each category.
The contests are running Dec. 7-11. To vote, come to the museum during open hours and fill out a paper ballot for each contest. One ballot per contest per day please.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769, visit website www.hoardmuseum.org and like on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.