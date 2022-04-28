The Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association (WMCA) recognizes one safety-conscious driver every month.
It has selected Kurt Riehl, a W&A driver for the past 14 years, as the March honoree. The Driver of the Month is selected based on their exemplary record of safe driving and professionalism, with additional consideration for civic engagement.
Riehl, like many drivers in the industry, came to truck driving as a second career. Whether it was the challenge or independence of truck driving, the relationships he built with W&A’s drivers while working as an area contractor, or his passion for travel, he has made himself at home on the road.
Transportation brings together resilient and dedicated people, from all walks of life, to deliver freight that keeps the country moving. Today’s drivers are independent, ambitious, and valued contributors to the economy and to their communities.
With more than 1.5 million miles traveled, Kurt Riehl embodies all that W&A sets forth as a great driver. More than driving safely and efficiently, he is an approachable representative of the transportation industry, a resource to his fellow drivers, and recently an ambassador for the city of Fort Atkinson, pulling the Fort tourism trailer. He continues to give of himself on and off the road.
Riehl has been a pen pal to elementary students through the Trucker Buddy program and has participated in “Pack for a Purpose,” an organization that combines charitable giving with world travel.
These activities compelled his associates at W&A to nominate him for Driver of the Month.
"We understand and appreciate our drivers for the job they perform every day, and it is fantastic to see our colleague earn this state-level recognition for being the exceptional individual he is," the W&A associates said. "His acknowledgement by the WMCA is well-deserved."
