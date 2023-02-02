Bookworm: Wasco Rising by Kevin Cook
Buy Now

This week’s Bookworm review is “Waco Rising: David Koresh, The FBI, and the Birth of America’s Modern Militias” by Kevin Cook.

 Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com

(Editor’s note: The Daily Union print edition runs the column, “The Bookworm Sez,” by Terri Schlichenmeyer, in which she reviews books on a variety of topics. Some are for children; others, for adults. An avid reader, the writer resides in La Crosse with her two dogs and 11,000 books.)

Or else.

Load comments