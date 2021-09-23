WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players Community Theatre announces that its Youth Theatre production, "A Family Reunion to Die For," has been rescheduled for Oct. 1 and 2 at 7 each night, and Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m.
If one had tickets for the original production dates, they will be honored at the corresponding performances:
Tickets that were purchased for the Friday, Sept. 17 performance will be honored at the Friday, Oct. 1 performance
Tickets that were purchased for the Saturday, Sept. 18 performance will be honored at the Saturday, Oct. 2 performance.
Tickets that were purchased for the Sunday, Sept. 19 matinee performance will be honored at the Sunday, Oct. 3 matinee performance.
If extenuating circumstances make this transfer impossible, call the Watertown Players Box Office at (920) 306-4364 to speak with the box office manager as soon as possible.
To ensure that staff can safely allow the most people to attend the event, the Watertown Players Community Theater requests that all patrons, production staff and volunteers wear face coverings while attending "A Family Reunion to Die For."
The Watertown Players also encourages people to attend its upcoming Murder Mystery Show “Malachai Stout’s Family Reunion.” The show, is a murder mystery with audience members trying to solve the mystery of who killed Malachai Stout.
The performers will be portraying Malachai’s mildly dysfunctional family who are more interested in attending the family reunion for a chance to be in rich old Malachai’s will than actually reuniting with each other.
The roles available are Winefred Stout, Malachai’s widow; Penelope Clarington, Malachai’s refined daughter; Harrison Clarington, Penelope’s unrefined husband; Mortimer Stout, Malachai’s son, who is devoted to his business; Monica Stout, Mortimer’s ever cheerful trophey wife; Sabrina Stout, Malachai’s college-aged granddaughter; Uncle Edwin Stout, Malachai’s slightly crazed brother; Sebastian Steward, Malachai’s loyal butler; and Investigator Smith, who leads the audience members through the clues to the murder.
The show is being performed Sept. 24-25 at the Katherine Holle House Bed and Breakfast at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.; and at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.
For further information call the Watertown Players information line at (920) 306-4364 or the Players website, www.watertownplayers.org or the Players Facebook site Watertown Players Inc.
