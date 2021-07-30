WATERTOWN — Watertown Regional Medical Center announces the addition of three new providers to its Pain Management Clinic.
On July 27, Dr. Maher Fattouh, Dr. Obinna Orji and Nurse Practitioner Chris Thomas joined a pain management staff already including Dr. Steven Donatello, Dr. Brian Curtin and Nurse Practitioner Kathleen Pugh.
Going forward, the Pain Management Clinic, located inside the hospital at 125 Hospital Drive, will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. With the additional providers and the newly expanded hours, more appointments are available each day, allowing Watertown Regional Medical Center to serve the needs of more patients.
“The Pain Management Clinic provides an important service to those in our communities suffering from pain or a lack of mobility,” said Richard Keddington, CEO at Watertown Regional Medical Center. “The additions of Dr. Fattouh, Dr. Orji and Chris Thomas, give us more opportunities to provide these patients with hope for a better quality of life.”
Services available at the Pain Management Clinic include diagnostic and pain blocking injections, implantable nerve stimulators, radio-frequency nerve ablations, medication management, hands-on therapy, alternative therapies, exercise, lifestyle consultation, and more. Both Dr. Fattouh and Dr. Orji are board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine.
Dr. Fattouh completed his pain fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic’s Division of Anesthesiology and Critical Care. He specializes in spine pain, neuropathic pain, spinal cord stimulation, pelvic pain and complex regional pain syndrome.
Dr. Orji completed his medical education at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He then completed his anesthesiology residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital with Columbia University and his fellowship in pain medicine through the Cornell Tri-Institutional Pain Medicine Program.
Along with Nurse Practitioner Chris Thomas, Dr. Fattouh and Dr. Orji have been teammates at Advanced Pain Treatment since 2020.
Advanced Pain Treatment has provided safe, interventional pain management procedures and therapies that provide long-term relief by addressing the source of a patient’s pain — not just masking the symptoms. Their goal is to find results that work for each patient, by connecting personally with them.
“Having been a patient myself, I know first-hand the importance of treating each patient as a human being,” said Dr. Orji. “I extend the same courtesy to my patients as I have been shown many times before.”
Pain management treatment at Watertown Regional Medical Center requires a physician referral. Persons who feel these services would benefit them should talk to their primary or specialty care provider. Those who do not have a provider to talk to may call (920) 533-9762 or visit www.watertownregional.com/find-a-doctor.
As always, if suffering from a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or proceed directly to the Emergency Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.