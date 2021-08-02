The City of Fort Atkinson has announced the addition of Sarah Weihert as the city’s new public relations executive assistant.
She started with the city on Monday.
Weihert is a respected journalist and storyteller with more than 10 years in journalism at various newspapers and radio stations. She will work with the city’s administrative team to implement a comprehensive communications plan and tell the story of the City of Fort Atkinson.
Weihert, who originally is from Lake Mills, most recently worked as the managing editor of the Lake Mills Leader. She also worked for a daily newspaper, and Fort Atkinson’s radio stations and several others in the Madison area.
As a storyteller, Weihert says she looks forward to helping city residents understand what their municipal government is up to.
“I’m excited to be a part of the team at the city and look forward to telling the story of the City of Fort Atkinson,” Weihert said. “This is a tremendous opportunity and I’m looking forward to getting reacquainted with Fort Atkinson.”
“Ms. Weihert’s background in journalism and excellent communications skills are exactly what we need to share information with our residents,” said Rebecca Houseman LeMire, city manager. "We welcome Sarah to our team and look forward to working with her."
Weihert can be reached at (920) 563-7760 or by emailing sweihert@fortatkinswi.net.
