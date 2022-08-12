The Whitewater Arts Alliance is hosting an exhibition in October in the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Co-chaired by Taylor McDarison, artist and manager of Arttaysia LLC, and Nicole Holder, artist and manager of Harta Art LLC, the exhibition is to run Oct. 7-30. The show is open to lovers of the macabre, folklore, mythology and the gothic. 

Load comments