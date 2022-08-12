The Whitewater Arts Alliance is hosting an exhibition in October in the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Co-chaired by Taylor McDarison, artist and manager of Arttaysia LLC, and Nicole Holder, artist and manager of Harta Art LLC, the exhibition is to run Oct. 7-30. The show is open to lovers of the macabre, folklore, mythology and the gothic.
The show will be both in-gallery and will be made virtual on Oct. 29, and will be viewable until Nov. 27.
Eligibility to exhibit in the show includes artists who enjoy Halloween or fantasy related themes. Mediums can be two or three dimensional, but must be original work to sell. Source materials must be original and not derived from any published images or copyright work/commercial patterns. However, artists can submit non-original works, such as Jack Skellington, as long as they are “not for sale.” Artists can submit up to four pieces and must send all items (forms and images) to Taylor McDarison via email (arttaysia.llc@gmail.com).
Awards include best in show, $150, and viewer’s choice, $50.
Key dates are: Sept. 18 – submission deadline for applications by 11:59 p.m.; Sept. 25, work drop off to the CAC, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 28, exhibition closing reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 to Nov. 27 – virtual show on website; Oct.30 – exhibition closes after 5 p.m. and artwork to be picked up at CAC.
