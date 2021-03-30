WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance announces its 2021 Public Art Project- “Whitewater’s Heroes of the Covid-19 Pandemic.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members are running the Public Art Project on a slightly later timeframe this year, but are excited to engage and connect with the Whitewater community once again.
The hearts will be painted on plywood boards measuring three feet at the top. The plywood for the boards will be provided free of charge to anyone who wishes to participate in this annual project.
Each artist is encouraged to convey their “thank you” message in their own personal way and artistic style, whether that is dedicating their artwork to medical personnel, emergency workers, essential workers, or all workers as a whole.
The Whitewater Art Alliance’s Annual Public Art Project aims to provide an engaging way for businesses, individuals, families, and friends to participate in an educational experience. Artists are encouraged to make their hearts creative and colorful.
The registration form for participating in the project as an artist or sponsor is available on the Whitewater Arts Alliance website at https://www.whitewaterarts.org/. Registration forms should be returned by April 15.
The Whitewater Arts Alliance will have materials and instructions ready for pickup for artists on May 1. If an artist would like to participate, but cannot transport the wooden heart, an Arts Alliance member will deliver it.
The boards also will be available at the Cultural Arts Center during gallery hours, Friday through Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The completed artwork will need to be returned to the Cultural Arts Center by June 6 at 4 p.m. (The CAC is open Friday through Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m.)
The hearts will hang on the lampposts near downtown Whitewater throughout the summer.
Like past public art projects, the completed artworks are a donation to the Whitewater Arts Alliance and will be displayed in its gallery permanently.
First Citizens State Bank is sponsoring this event.
