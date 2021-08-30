WHITEWATER — For the month of September, the Whitewater Arts Alliance will be hosting a hybrid gallery and virtual exhibition on the WAA website, whitewaterarts.org, of work created by members of Geneva Lake Arts Foundation.
This hybrid exhibition will be on display virtually Sept. 1-30, and in-gallery Sept. 3-26.
The gallery will be open Friday through Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. At this time, WAA will not require vaccinated individuals to wear a mask, and suggest that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask in the gallery.
This exhibition helps to connect local art communities and display the talents of more artists from Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. This show displays work from 11 artists with a total of 37 pieces, with a range in two-dimensional mediums including watercolor, acrylic, wood carving, colored pencil, collage and photography.
Founded in 1947, Geneva Lake Arts Foundation is a volunteer organization formed for the purpose of encouraging individual artistic growth and excellence. Geneva Lake Arts Foundation (formerly the Geneva Lake Art Association) fosters a community appreciation of the fine arts through the arrangement of shows, monthly programs, lectures, demonstrations and workshops.
For more info, visit www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org
