WHITEWATER — On Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7, the Whitewater Arts Alliance will host an arts fair “Art on the Green,” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the lawn of the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
The event, in conjunction with Whitewater’s Maxwell Street Days, will feature eight local artists including Marilyn Fuerstenberg, Taylor McDarison, Lynette Redner, Amy Weh, Janet Nelson, Sylvia Linton, Susan Kotur and Varla Bishop.
Photographer Michael Havice also will be on hand to document the event. There will be painting and pottery demonstrations, as well as art for sale. The CAC Gallery will be open and will exhibit some of the favorite public art from past years.
The arts fair also will feature a full lineup of musical performers, most of them students in the community. Dr. Rachel Wood, assistant professor of Music at UW-Whitewater recruited the talent and arranged the performances.
Performers include: Sophie Walton on piano; the UW-Whitewater Voice Academy/Voice Studios, accompanied by Holly Holmberg on piano; Whitewater High School Singers under the direction of Karen Tordera; jazz combo, Brandon Terwiliger, Alex Fiedler, Wesley Woitowicz and Ryley Dlugi; vocalist, Ella Smith (the 2021 WAA Diane Flood Scholarship recipient); percussion ensemble, Dawson Babcock, Jimmy Karolek and Noah McKay; vocals and guitar by Alexa Wilhelm; the UW-Whitewater String Academy; and the UW-Whitewater Violin Studio.
The schedule is available on the Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce event pages for Aug. 6 and 7.
This event is free and open to the public.
