WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Unified School District School Board Monday was asked to consider instructional plans for Wednesday, April 14, as the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to district staff on April 13.
This consideration was to help avoid unexpected or emergency closures of school due to potential absenteeism. Studies have shown and local school districts report that up to 30% of staff could miss work the day following the second vaccine dose due to side effects.
The school board voted to cancel school for Wednesday, April 14, and add a make-up day at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Tuesday, June 8, will be a full school day.
Wednesday, June 9, the last day of school, will be a half day for students. No changes were made to the high school seniors’ year-end schedule; graduation will be Sunday, June 6, 2021.
