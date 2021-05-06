WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Lifetime Impact Award
The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted its Annual Member Meeting & Awards Presentation virtually April 29, and Seniors in the Park was one of five award recipients.
“Honored with the 2020 Lifetime Impact Award was Seniors in the Park and its dedicated director Deb Weberpal. This award was presented to an organization that has been part of the community for over 20 years and positively impacts the community’s development and growth.
“Deb and Seniors in the Park were nominated by local resident Carol Holford who says that Deb and the team who staff the senior center regularly go above and beyond to keep local seniors connected and engaged to the community, each other, and their families. We are honored to present this award to an organization so dedicated to the wellbeing of our seniors.”
Amphitheater Bingo
Join us for Bingo outdoors at the Cravath Lakefront Amphitheater May 11 at 10 a.m. for Mulberry Glen Bingo (rain date is May 18) and May 25 for Seniors in the Park Bingo. Bring a lawn chair, beverage, hat or whatever else you need to be comfortable. Staff will provide the bingo cards.
Learn and play Bocce
As part of our lawn game Mondays at Starin Park, we will be having Bocce with a nationally-sanctioned adapted boccia ball referee, who will be teaching persons the game. Sign up in advance for Bocce by Thursday May 13. Bring water, a lawn chair, hat, sunscreen and anything else you might need. Bocce begins on Monday, May 17 at 1 p.m.
Lawn games
Come down to the park, bring a friend, if you want, have fun and socialize while playing lawn games beginning May 17, at 1 p.m. There will be Bocce, ladderball, lawn dice and corn hole (bag toss). We also have Kubb, if anyone knows how to play it.
Register in advance. A volunteer still is needed to help with setup/take down of the games.
Movie matinee
Watch “The Land” (PG-13) on Tuesday, May 11, at 1 p.m. Register in advance for a seat at the film.
Weekly Walks
They will be half-hour to one-hour walks. Currently on Tuesdays, staff have a leader for the first two walks. Let staff know if interested in walking or leading. On Tuesday, May 18, at 9 a.m., depart from Starin Park and May 25 at 9 a.m. meet at Cravath Lakefront. Register in advance.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Thursday, April 22, from 10-11 a.m. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Travel opportunities
Preview the first three trips in person or online on Thursday, May 20, at 1 p.m. Register by May 18.
• New Autumn in the Adirondacks, Sept. 18-25, includes 1000 Islands cruise, Singer Castle, Adirondack Scenic Railroad, lunch cruise, Lake Placid and more.
• Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.
• Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini.
The above three trips include discounts of $125 to $150 if deposit is made by May 10.
• Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022 includes Turin, Cinque Terra, Wine country, a stay at a Tuscan Estate and more. The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it.
Dementia Friendly Community Initiative
Join former Governor Marty Schreiber, author of the book “My Two Elaines,” and former Executive Director of the Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Tom Hlavacek, for a morning celebrating caregivers on Wednesday May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Resource tables will be available along with gift basket drawings. The Whitewater Dementia Friendly Community Initiative will be there.
This event will be held at the Walworth County Health and Human Services Building, 1910 County Highway NN, Elkhorn. To register call (262) 741-3378 or for livestream event information. The first 75 people to register and attend will receive the book free.
Membership 2021
A quick reminder that membership fees are due for 2021. Dues paid by May 20 will be eligible for drawing prizes from local businesses. The fee for residents of the Whitewater Unified School District is $10 and non-residents is $15.
The funds support a center front desk staff person for 15 hours per week. If you cannot afford the fee, we have a fund that will cover it. Stop in or call the office and let staff know. We are trying to keep this affordable for everyone.
Online registration and On Demand
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website.
Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email, if no payment is involved. Persons also can view recorded classes and view presentations in the Virtual-On Demand area of the kiosk.
Thoughts for the week
There are many labels that accurately describe me; none alone are sufficient to define me. — Gwen Pace.
We are all human beings first. The rest are just adjectives and categories that don’t define us nor make us more or less worthy of life, love and respect. — Beth R. Pless
