WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater compost site will open for the season on Saturday, April 3, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The compost site also will open on Wednesdays beginning April 7, from 3 to 7 p.m.
The city will provide a loader for loading chips and compost beginning Saturday, April 3. This loader will be available the first Saturday of every month until the site closes for the season.
Please allow enough time for unloading as the compost site will close promptly at the posted times.
Notice: It is against city ordinance to deposit any yard waste debris on city streets or right of ways other than on City of Whitewater-designated days.
Persons who have any questions may call the Streets Department at (262) 473-0560.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.