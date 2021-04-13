WHITEWATER — The Whitewater FFA Alumni will be hosting a drive-through cookout this Friday, April 16.

The public is invited to stop by Whitewater High School, 534 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater, from 5 to 7 p.m., to get an $8 pork chop sandwich meal.

As a drive-through event, there is no need to leave one’s vehicle.

The meal includes a pork chop sandwich, chips, cookie and water.

