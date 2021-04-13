WHITEWATER — The Whitewater FFA Alumni will be hosting a drive-through cookout this Friday, April 16.
The public is invited to stop by Whitewater High School, 534 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater, from 5 to 7 p.m., to get an $8 pork chop sandwich meal.
As a drive-through event, there is no need to leave one’s vehicle.
The meal includes a pork chop sandwich, chips, cookie and water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.