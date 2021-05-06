WHITEWATER — Whitewater High School announces that on April 29, the math team of Reilly Aschenbrener, Crystal Chan, Arno Crowley, Carson Ellenwood, Elijah Grall, Reid Gunnink, Cooper Hammond, Nikole Pelot and Andrew Rollette took first place in the virtual Rock Valley Conference Virtual Math Meet.
The Whippets finished 22 points ahead of their nearest competitor, and five of the top six scorers were WHS mathematicians. Reid Gunnink claimed the individual conference title with Andrew Rollette in third, Carson Ellenwood in fourth, Elijah Grall in fifth and Arno Crowley in sixth.
Coach Eric Kendall stated, “I'm so proud of the vital contribution and great enthusiasm of every single member of the team!” In the team standings, Big Foot finished second, East Troy third and Brodhead fourth.
Ferradermis named
Skills Competition finalist
Whitewater High School also announces that Ferradermis, Whitewater High School’s FIRST Robotics Team, has been named the Skills Competition Finalist (second place in their group of 30 teams) and a world ranking of No. 71 out of 1,302 teams.
FIRST divided all of the teams who opted into this competition into groups of 30, naming each group for an element. Ferradermis competed in the Oxygen Group with teams from 16 states, Turkey and Mexico.
Teams first had to submit technical information on their robot, and complete a virtual presentation and interview with a panel of judges before they were allowed to enter the skills portion of the competition.
Teams then could select any three of five challenges to record on video and submit for judging. Ferradermis elected to participate in the Power Port Challenge, the Interstellar Accuracy Challenge, and the Hyperdrive Challenge.
Ferradermis’ combined final score for all three skills was 438.87 out of a possible 450. Many team members spent countless hours fine-tuning the robot, running the video camera, and resetting course markers throughout the skills competition.
It truly was a team effort.
For a list of the winners and finalists from all groups, visit the FIRST blog. It is interesting to note that the teams are listed in numeric order by their team number with a smaller number generally meaning an older team. Ferradermis is the fifth youngest team on the list.
