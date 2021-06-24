WHITEWATER — In conjunction with the Whitewater Area Fourth of July Festival, the Whitewater Historical Society Depot Museum of Local History will reopen to the public on Saturday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum is located at 301 W. Whitewater St., next to Cravath Lakefront Park.

Admission is free and families of all ages are welcome to visit the newly installed exhibits.

Open hours will continue throughout the summer on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments