WHITEWATER — Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club members held one of their final meetings of the fiscal year on Sept. 7 by inducting new member Scott Cashion and installing the board members for 2021-22.
Kiwanis WI-UM District Lieutenant Governor Division 4 Lorrie Koppein installed Patrick Taylor as President of the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club for 2021-22.
The slate of officers is as follows: Patrick Taylor, President; Lynn Binnie, Vice President; Jean Bromley, Immediate Past President; Corey Davis, Treasurer; and John Newhouse, Secretary. Additional board members are Jerry Grant, Shirley Grant, Rick Halverson, Steve Smith, Ed Schweitzer and Al Stanek.
New member Scott Cashion was welcomed to the group.
The Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is comprised of dedicated volunteers who help both the Whitewater community and the world, all with 100 percent of funds going directly to projects and zero to administrative costs. Each year the club distributes about $20,000, with donations to the Whitewater Unified School District, including shoes for students and scholarships; in addition the club donated to the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House, The Community Space and the Methodist church that served free meals during the COVID pandemic.
Kiwanis helped build the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelters at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the Whitewater High School football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean up. In addition, the group donates to Ferradermis, the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic Center Family Partnership Fund and more. More information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page.
Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club also supports several student leader clubs that are part of the Kiwanis family, including Circle K at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater; Key Club at Whitewater High School and the Builder’s Club at Whitewater Middle School.
