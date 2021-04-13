WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club will be holding a drive-by pancake breakfast on Saturday, May 8, from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., or until the pancakes run out.
All are invited to bring their appetites and drive by the Old Armory, 146 W. North St., in downtown Whitewater. No tickets will be sold, and people are invited to make contributions (previous tickets cost $6) to help the children in the community by donating to Kiwanis.
“We are inviting the community to a drive-by breakfast featuring delicious pancakes and Jones sausages,” Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club President Jean Bromley said. “We ask people to donate what they are able to. All donations will stay in the community to help the children of Whitewater.”
The pancake breakfast is the major fundraiser for the Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club, which is comprised of dedicated volunteers who help children in the Whitewater community and the world — all with 100 percent of funds raised going directly to projects helping improve the lives of children in the community.
Each year, the club distributes approximately $20,000, with more than half going to the Whitewater Unified School District, including scholarships.
Kiwanis helped to build and maintain the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelter and accessible playground at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the Whitewater High School football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean up.
In addition, the group donates to the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center Family Partnership Fund, the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House and more.
More information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page.
“We very much welcome and appreciate donations to help us with our mission of changing the world, one child at a time,” said Bromley.
