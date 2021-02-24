WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club will be postponing its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, typically held in March, until May 8, due to COVID-related health and safety concerns.
“Our members have decided that, due to safety concerns for volunteers and attendees, the club will not be holding our pancake breakfast in March,” Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club President Jean Bromley said. “We are looking at May 8, and we want our community to know that Kiwanis will be back with those delicious pancakes and Jones sausages.”
The pancake breakfast is the major fundraiser for the Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club, made up of dedicated volunteers who help children in the Whitewater community and the world, all with 100 percent of funds raised going directly to projects helping improve the lives of children in the community. Each year the club distributes approximately $20,000, with more than half going to the Whitewater Unified School District, including scholarships.
Kiwanis helped to build and maintain the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelter and accessible playground at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the Whitewater High School football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean up.
In addition, the group donates to the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center Family Partnership Fund, the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House and more. More information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page.
Donations to Kiwanis are welcome, and should be sent to: Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club, P. O. Box 427, Whitewater, WI 53190.
“We very much welcome and appreciate donations to help us with our mission of changing the world, one child at a time,” said Bromley.
