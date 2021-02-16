WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites the public to attend a virtual presentation, “Diversity Influences in the Women’s Suffrage Movement,” on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
Join Dr. Dwight C. Watson, UW-Whitewater Chancellor, as the group explores women’s suffrage, with a focus on the experience of African American women.Watson also will address the suffragist movement in Wisconsin, followed by a Q&A session in which he also can address the current state of affairs. To attend live, join by using the URL: http://bit.ly/lwv-ww_diversity. Passcode: 140443. Or, join by telephone: Dial (312) 626-6799, Webinar ID: 966 4800 4858, Passcode: 140443. The event also will be livestreamed on the LWV-WW Facebook page (facebook.com/lwvwhitewater.org), as well as recorded and made available to the public afterward.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Visit our website at lwvwhitewater.org.
