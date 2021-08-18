WHITEWATER — Local business Whitewater Manufacturing, Co. has recommitted as a title sponsor of the Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon, 5k and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle for the ninth consecutive year.
Race day is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19. Support from local businesses and community members is what allows this event to thrive, year after year.
Whitewater Manufacturing is a fourth-generation family-owned company that works with assembly, welding, engineering, turning and milling, supply chain management and more. Their support has allowed the DWS to give $204,500 to local charities since its inaugural year in 2013.
These charities include: Bethel House, Whitewater LEADS, Working for Whitewater’s Wellness, Whitewater Unified School District and the J-Hawk Aquatic Club.
In addition to giving back through charity partners, Whitewater Manufacturing’s contributions have allowed DWS to expand marketing efforts, showcase Whitewater and, most importantly, create a fun and challenging athletic event for runners in the area. Each year, the DWS brings in runners from all over, most notably the Chicago area.
As a Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA)-certified race, the DWS presents a challenging event that is held to high athletic and safety standards.
“We are so grateful for the generous level of support that Whitewater Manufacturing has been able to give us these past nine years,” DWS Executive Director Jeff Knight said. “They have been such a pleasure to work with, year after year, helping us to provide a fun event for the community and bring in runners from all over.”
Get ready for race day by visiting https://runwhitewater.com/ and don’t forget to register by Sept. 5 to receive a free T-shirt and ensure a place at the start line.
For more information about the race visit www.runwhitewater.com.
For further details, contact Jeffery Knight, executive director, at (920) 728-0662 or jpk@knightpublicaffairs.com. For general race information email info@runwhitewater.com.
