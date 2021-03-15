WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Middle School Theater, in collaboration with WHS Players, will be presenting “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine” by Don Zolidis, on Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m.
The show will be presented on Zoom, and is free to all viewers. The viewing link will be posted on the middle school website at 6:55 both evenings. https://www.middleschool.wwusd.org/
Have you been wondering how others have been handling their time in quarantine? Well, this show gives a snapshot of just how things are going, and how our various characters are coping.
Cast members include middle and high school students, London Altreuter, Lucy Davis, Adalynn Frye, Danny Fuller, Miles Hutchison, Maggie Jay, Ben McCulloch, Hailey Peterson, Aldo Rodriguez, Madison Strickler, Anderson Waelchli, Carter Waelchli and Ella Willman.
The show is directed by Liz Elliott and Alyssa Orlowski.
Please consider supporting our cast in this first- ever virtual production.
