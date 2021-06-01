WHITEWATER — The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG) will be making an assessment and examine all aspects of the Whitewater Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operation, and support service.
The assessment will take place Tuesday, June 15, through Thursday, June 17.
Verification by the WILEAG team is necessary for the Whitewater Police Department to meet the Board’s state-of-the-art standards as part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation.
“This is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Chief Aaron Raap said.
The public can provide comments to the assessment team by calling (262) 473-0109 on Wednesday, June 16, between 10 a.m. and noon. Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with WILEAG’s standards.
The current WILEAG accreditation standards can be found at the WILEAG website located at http://www.wileag.info/full-accreditation.html.
Individuals can offer written comments about the Whitewater Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation and send them to Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, WILEAG at WILEAG at P.O. Box 528, Hartland, WI 53029.
“The Whitewater Police Department must comply with 233 standards in order to gain accredited status,” said Raap. “The achievement and subsequent maintaining of accredited status are truly landmark accomplishments for our department. It vividly represents our commitment to providing the highest quality law enforcement services possible and is one important aspect of our commitment to organizational excellence.”
“The assessment team is composed of three law enforcement practitioners from other agencies within the state,” said Deputy Chief Dan Meyer, accreditation manager for the Whitewater Police Department. “The assessors will review department documents, interview employees, and view offices and the places where compliance can be witnessed.”
Assessors for Whitewater will be Lieutenant Matthew Wagner, team leader; Assistant Chief Rob Abraham, and Sergeant Brad Kurkiewicz.
“After completion of the assessment team’s review of the agency, the assessment team leader reports back to the WILEAG Board so a determination can be made as to whether the agency will be granted accredited status,” Meyer stated.
Accreditation status is granted for three years during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it initially was accredited.
For more information regarding the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, citizens can email executive.director@wileag.info or write to: WILEAG, P.O. Box 528, Hartland, WI 53029.
A copy of the standards is available at the Whitewater Police Department. Citizens can contact Deputy Chief Dan Meyer at (262) 473-1371 for further information.
