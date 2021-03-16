WHITEWATER — What better way to celebrate the arrival of spring — at last! — than with a bright and cheery floral bouquet, courtesy of the Whitewater Rotary Club.
One of this year’s choices is a color-coordinated bouquet including six stems of roses and six stems of alstroemeria (also known as the Peruvian lily or the Lily of the Incas).
The second choice is the Morning Miracle bouquet with 10 stems of brightly colored alstroemeria, daisy mums, stock, dusty miller, carnations, filler and a rose.
Arrangements must be ordered by Tuesday, March 23, for delivery on Wednesday, April 21.
The cost for each arrangement is $17.
Orders can be placed directly with any member of the Whitewater Rotary Club who will arrange for delivery or pickup.
Orders also can be placed online by sending an email message to WhitewaterRotary@gmail.com, including your name, what type of bouquet(s) you would like to order and how many of each bouquet. Following this, a return message will be sent to you providing information regarding payment and arrangements for pickup.
As a chapter of Rotary International, the Whitewater Rotary Club aims to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
Local projects for the Whitewater Rotary Club supported with funds raised include construction of the Cravath Lakefront Amphitheater, scholarships for graduating Whitewater High School students, the Whitewater High School Ferradermis Robotics Team, participation in the Badger Girls and Badger Boys program, the Fit Kids Shuffle during the annual Whitewater Discovery Series Half-Marathon and 5k run, Rotary Skate Park, and the New Beginnings Association for the Prevention of Family Violence.
For additional information on the Whitewater Rotary Club, visit WhitewaterRotaryClub.org.
