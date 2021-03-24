WHITEWATER — Four candidates will appear on the April 6 ballot for two spots on the Whitewater School Board, but only three are actually running.
Incumbent Tom Ganser is being challenged by Larry Kachel and Maryann Zimmerman.
The fourth candidate, Andrew Svec, dropped out of the race and said he plans to run in 2022.
Tom Ganser (I)Age: 72.
Address: 140 N. Esterly Ave., Whitewater.
Education: Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in English from UW-Milwaukee, Master of Arts degree in English from Ohio State University, doctorate in urban education with specialization in curriculum and instruction from UW-Milwaukee; certified English teacher.
Job: Retired English teacher at Custer High School in Milwaukee; retired assistant professor in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education at Southwest Missouri State University; and retired associate director/director of the Office of Field Experiences and associate professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at UW-Whitewater.
Community service: Rotary International, Whitewater Chapter.
Elected posts: Whitewater School Board.
Major campaign issues: “The ongoing response to pandemic. Balancing different and sometimes competing perspectives of students, families, school district personnel, the community, and medical and mental health experts. Supporting students academically and emotionally during and after the pandemic, especially students whose academic growth, achievement,and social engagement have been negatively impacted. Reducing open-enrollment out of the district in ways that are reasonable, sustainable and fiscally responsible. Attracting, supporting and retaining high-quality employees for the district.”
Larry KachelAge: Did not provide.
Address: 457 S. Buckingham Blvd., Whitewater.
Education: Did not provide.
Job: Financial adviser at Cetera Financial Specialists.
Community service: Former vice chair of Cedar Crest, former chair of Whitewater Community Development Authority, former co-president of UW-Whitewater Alumni Association, current chair of Greater Whitewater Committee, vice president of Whitewater Leads Literacy Project, member of Whitewater Parks and Recreation Board and the UW-Whitewater College of Education and Professional Studies Advisory Board.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issues: “Keeping students, teachers and staff safely in the classroom; reprioritizing spending to bring K-12 students back up to grade level due to the educational setbacks caused by COVID-19; actively market and recruit families back to the district who open-enrolled out of our district due to concerns with the poor virtual experience last spring, the uncertainty of virtual versus in-person teaching last fall, and the cancellation of most fall extracurricular and athletic activities. The students’ best interests need to come first.”
Maryann ZimmermanAge: Did not provide.
Address: W7582 R&W Townline Road, Whitewater.
Education: Nicolet High School graduate, bachelor’s degree in health care administration and business from UW-Milwaukee, Six Sigma black belt and certified as a project management specialist.
Job: Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank.
Community service: Vice president of the Whitewater Middle School PTO; co-founder of Lakeview Lunch Ladies; serves on the Disability Rights and Equal Opportunities Commission and Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission for Food Security. Also a member of Lakeview PTO and Lakeview Loves.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: “I want the chance to serve our district and this community. It is very important for me that we have a strong, viable district. As a parent of children in the district, I am invested in our schools, and I want to do the best for them and their peers. I think our district is a hidden gem, but many families bypass our district for other communities because our district report card does not reflect how wonderful our schools truly are. I know my business acumen, training in quality management and my role as a parent FIRST will be a asset and complement our school board.”
Goals: retain current staff; smart spending on programs with tangible return on investment; fostering and leveraging partnerships with UW-W, area tech schools, local businesses and community groups; retain current families and recruit new families; and keep kids in school, sports and the arts.
