WHITEWATER — Seniors in the Park is 40! Help us celebrate our ruby anniversary.
Events include: Community Picnic in Starin Park with classic cars, music and lawn games on Sunday, Aug. 22, from noon to 3 p.m.
Concert in the Park featuring Tony Rocker aka “Elvis” at the Cravath Lakefront Park on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Community Market runs from 4 to 7 p.m.
A free Make and Take Card class for “Just Because Day” is being offered by Karolyn Alexander Tscharnack on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 1 or 2:15 p.m. She will furnish all the supplies. Please sign up by Monday, Aug. 23. Bring an address and a stamp, and send someone a fun greeting, just because.
Open house at the Starin Park Community Building on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. Stop in and enjoy cake, beverages, and check out old photo albums and a video montage of our journey through the years. Persons can leave a message on our signature photo and we also will have the unveiling of the anniversary quilt our sewers have been working on.
Classic cars needed Aug. 22
The center will be having a classic car show at its 40th anniversary picnic on Sunday, Aug. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. Call (262) 473-0535 if you will be bringing a car.
Easy ID and File of Life
Check out this unique opportunity on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Community Market in Downtown Whitewater. People with cognitive impairment or memory loss that are at risk, or could be at risk, of getting lost or wandering are encouraged to complete the EZ-ID process. It’s free and simple.
Demographic information, digital fingerprints and photos are saved to a jump drive only, which can be given to the police in the event of an emergency. The jump drive is placed in one’s File of Life which is placed on their refrigerator.
If you live alone, EZ-ID also is recommended for emergencies.
The File of Life will be available both at the Easy ID table and the Whitewater Dementia Friendly table with a purple dementia angel sticker or without.
Easy ID is sponsored by Walworth County TRIAD which is a non-profit organization wherein law enforcement professionals, first responders, seniors and community groups partner to meet the crime safety needs of seniors.
Autumn Apples and Wine trip
Ride a coach bus to Ski Hi Apple Orchard with yummy treats, apples and a beautiful view of the surrounding area on Thursday, Sept. 30. Have an included lunch in Baraboo. Enjoy wine tasting at the Balanced Rock Winery.
At Wollerscheim Winery and Distillery, attendees have the choice of a flight of five wines or three spirits to taste. There might be a surprise stop, if time permits. The fee is $60 and the signup deadline is Aug. 26.
At the movies
Watch the 2020 version of the movie “Emma” on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m.
Beloit Snappers games
The new ball field will be open! Take in a Beloit Snappers minor league baseball game on Aug. 4 or Sept. 7. Check out the mascot, Snappy, and all the fun between innings. Fee is $24 members or $30 non-members, and includes ticket and transportation.
Signup deadline is July 26 for the August game and Aug. 13 for the September game. Depart at 5 p.m. and return after the game at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? Seniors in the Park is offering the following trips: Tuscany and the Italian Riviera April 23-31, 2022 includes Turin, Cinque Terra, wine country, a stay at a Tuscan Estate and more. The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it. Oct. 15 is last date to sign up.
Van trips
Van trips have resumed. Lunch is on the second Thursday, breakfast on the third Thursday, fish fry usually is the last Friday but can change, and Janesville shopping is on the first Wednesday.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and closed Friday.
Thought for the week
“Your future is created by what you do today, not tomorrow.” — Robert T. Kiyosaki.
