WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Boost Your Brain & Memory
Boost Your Brain & Memory is a multi-faceted brain health program that goes beyond simple brain games. The evidence-based program focuses on a variety of lifestyle factors that impact brain health and on memory strategies that participants can implement in their daily lives.
Program participants learn practices that can help them live a healthier lifestyle, remember things better, be more organized, pay closer attention and regulate their emotions.
Class meets Mondays, Feb. 28 to April 4, at 1 p.m. Register by Feb. 18. Class size is limited. This class also is offered in Fort Atkinson and Lake Mills.
Watercolor-Basics and Beyond
Do you have some favorite flowers you have wanted to paint? Join Rita Carpenter Thursdays, March 3-17, 1-3:30 p.m., to paint some fabulous, fun florals! Think about your reference photos in case you prefer to use your own.
The fee is $45, and signup deadline is Feb. 24. A minimum of five people is required for the class to be held. Call before the first class to make sure the minimum is met.
Snowshoeing
Join Bonnie Wagner for snowshoeing at Natureland Park on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. if there is snow.
If you don’t have snowshoes, Seniors in the Park staff might have some for you to try. Register in advance so staff can keep you informed of changes in date or venue.
Register by Feb. 18 and let staff know if you have snowshoes or might need a pair to try. Showshoes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Monday, Feb. 21, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Fitness & wellness classes
Yoga with Brienne will begin the next session on Tuesday, March 1 or Thursday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. and runs through the end of April. The class is in-person or virtual. Fee for members is $40 and nonmembers is $50. Registration deadline is Feb. 25.
Roll Away Stress will begin on Wednesday, March 2 at 3 p.m. and runs through April 20. Using balls and soft rollers, participants will roll away tension. Fee for members is $20 and nonmembers is $30, and signup deadline is Feb. 28.
FUNctional Fitness is an ongoing in-person class or a monthly virtual class. The next virtual session begins on Feb. 28 and runs through March 31. In-person fee is $1.50 per class and the monthly virtual fee is $12 members and $17 nonmembers.
Scholarly Scoop
Topic of the next Scholarly Scoop will be: “Will Humanity Bring About its own Demise?”
Technological advancements that have made modern civilization possible have brought about a quality of life unsurpassed in human history; they also have brought about new risks that threaten the very existence of humanity.
In this talk, major risks to humanity will be discussed with a particular focus on the existential threats for which humanity is a principal cause: nuclear war, climate change, pandemic disease and artificial intelligence. What is being done to prevent these threats from occurring?
Join Jonah Ralston, an associate professor of political science at the UW-Whitewater, on Friday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m. for this thought-provoking talk.
San Antonio holiday
Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2022, and enjoy highlights of the area. These include: San Antonio city tour, learn about the Alamo at an IMAX theater and then visit the Alamo; take a Riverwalk cruise, tour the LBJ ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias along the Riverwalk.
There is an optional tour of Austin, including the capitol; a city tour, the LBJ Library and the State History Museum.
Cost is $2,075 per person double (includes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays. The office will be closed at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 24, and closed all day Feb. 23.
Thought for the week
“You may not always see the results of your kindness, but every bit of positive energy you contribute to the world makes it a better place for us all.” — Lisa Currie.
