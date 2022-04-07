WHITEWATER —The Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson has partnered with StoryCorps, a national oral history non-profit, to record and preserve community stories, and seniors are invited to be part of it.
StoryCorps’ mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories to build connections between people, and create a more just and compassionate world.
Amy Christian, a trained facilitator from the Dwight Foster library, will be providing information about this project and how one can be a part of it, on Wednesday, April 13 at 1 p.m. The project will be May 11-20.
Participants will have up to 40 minutes to record a conversation, and can choose their conversation partner and what they would like to talk about. Two microphones. Two people. One incredible conversation.
Volunteers rock!
Celebrating those amazing people who volunteered at the center in 2021 on Tuesday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be treats, surprises, giveaways and a short program at 1 p.m.
At 1:30 p.m., get ready to “rock out” with Marcie and the Highlights! Seniors can listen, sing along or “move your groove thing” to their great tunes! It will be a rockin’ good time, so don’t miss the fun. Register by April 13 so staff have enough treats and surprises for everyone.
At the movies!
Watch the comedy “The Smallest Show on Earth” on Tuesday, April 12, at 1 p.m. This film is dedicated to Deb, for allowing me to show movies to some of the smallest (and largest) crowds, ever!
Stained glass class
All artistic ability levels are welcome at the Stained-glass class April 19-20. Whether you are a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, seniors can receive one-on-one instruction.
Supplies to bring: Safety glasses, an old towel, scissors and a 100-watt soldering iron if you have one. The instructor is Caroline Britton and class meets 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory lower level. Fee is $15 members or $20 non-members and signup deadline is Thursday, April 14.
Travel and previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for center programs.
A travel preview for the Culinary Tour through Tuscany and the San Antonio Holiday will be on Wednesday, April 27 at 1 p.m. Deposit deadlines for all the October tours are in April. After that, it will be if space is available.
Preview the Costa Rica tour May 18 at 1 p.m.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April. The trips are as follows:
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel, several wineries and tastings, a Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
A San Antonio Holiday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days and enjoy highlights of the area. Experience a city tour, the Alamo, a Riverwalk cruise, the LBJ Ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias. Cost is $2,075 per person double (incudes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Tropical Costa Rica, Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023. See lush forests and stunning waterfalls, rumbling volcanoes and endless coastlines. Costa Rica is a paradise teeming with exotic plants and incredible animals. Tourists will find a slice of paradise and so much more.
Adventure awaits
Celebrate Deb’s retirement and all of the work she has done to make the senior center and the community great! Her travel-themed retirement party on Thursday, April 21, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. will be one for the books.
Enjoy cake and other sweet treats, as well as the Senior Center Warblers, a photo/selfie spot and games. RSVP ahead by calling the center at (262) 473-0535 or email jfrench@whitewater-wi.gov.
Dementia Friendly Community Initiative
People are being sought to help make Whitewater a Dementia-Friendly Community. Volunteers work on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice-monthly respite site. Needed are volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share the message in the community.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays.
Thought for the week
Be brave enough to suck at something new. — Growingbolder.com
