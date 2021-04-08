WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Travel opportunities
Check out the travel previews for Music of the Mountains, Greece and Thailand on April 28 at 1 p.m.
Trips being offered include: Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, which includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.; Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini; Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022; and for adventurous types: Amazing Thailand with an optional extension to Cambodia in March of 2022.
The meeting is virtual but persons can view it on the center’s large-screen TV. Register by April 21. The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it.
Fully reopening survey
A 14-question, online survey was sent to everyone on the center’s email list on March 11. Seniors should check their junk mail, or if they have Gmail, in your Promotions. If you did not receive the survey, there is a paper copy in the April newsletter, and paper copies are available at the center. The survey also is at the kiosk on the home page under the “More…” column. The survey is due April 15.
Aging Mastery
Seniors in the Park will be offering the Aging Mastery program to a group of four to five people in person, on-line via Zoom, April 27 to May 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. This free program, which normally costs $30 for the materials, is designed to help seniors engage in wellness activities that include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
To sign up, call or email Seniors in the Park. Persons will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit with everything needed for the class.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Thursday, April 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Online registration/On Demand
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website.
Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email, if no payment is involved. Persons also can view recorded classes and presentations in the Virtual-On Demand area of the kiosk.
Office hours
The center office is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Thought for the week
You are allowed to be both a masterpiece and a work in progress simultaneously. — Team Ripples.
