WHITEWATER — Got the urge to get away? Check out the following trips at Seniors in the Park’s virtual travel preview with Collette Tours on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m.
Enjoy the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and California, Aug. 8-15, 2021. In April of 2022, check out the gorgeous Italian Riviera and Tuscany. From the rugged coastline of Cinque Terre to the iconic sites of Florence, it’s sure to be an incredible experience. Register for the preview by Monday, Feb. 8.
No AARP tax prep in 2021
There will be no American Association of Retired Persons tax preparation at Seniors in the Park or VITA tax preparation at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. If you only file Homestead, you have four years you can go back and claim. Follow the AARP website for potential sites to open.
Hands only CPR and First Aid classes
These non-certification classes will assist seniors in knowing what to do while waiting for medical assistance to arrive. Both classes are in person or virtual. CPR is Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. and First Aid is Tuesdays, Feb. 23 and March 2, if needed, from 1 to 3 p.m. The fee is $5 members or $7 non-members for each class. Class size is limited.
Movie ‘Mulan’
Watch the live action movie “Mulan” on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance, no walk-ins.
Devil’s Lake virtual tour
This will be a unique, virtual exploration of the most popular Wisconsin State Park, Devil’s Lake — a place with an interesting geological and historical story to tell on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 1:30 p.m. Participants are guided on a virtual hike with videos, photos and live commentary by staff of the UW Geology Department.
As part of this adventure, there will be a scavenger hunt activity and an opportunity to share memories persons have of visiting this iconic park. Register by calling, emailing or going online by Feb. 22.
Fossil Safari
Join the UW-Madison Geology Museum in a time-traveling safari to ancient Wisconsin. Persons will get to see what Wisconsin looked like 450 million years ago when it was covered by a shallow, tropical sea.
Persons will learn about the rocks that can be seen in southern Wisconsin, the fossils that are found in them, and what those creatures would have looked like when they were alive.
Join us on Wednesday, March 3, at noon, for this informative, fun, virtual presentation. Register by calling, emailing or going online by March 1.
Potential closings
Call the center before attending any in-person activity. With the COVID variant, Seniors in the Park might close, activities might be canceled last minute or staff might need to work from home. If registered for an activity, one will be emailed or called, if the center will be closing that day. Thanks for your understanding.
Online registration
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by phone or email if no payment is involved.
Thought for the week
“The measure of who we are, is what we do with what we have.” — Vince Lombardi (Happy Super Bowl Weekend!)
More info
For more information or to sign up for any classes or activities, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities, visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road unless otherwise noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.