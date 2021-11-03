WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Stained glass class
Persons of all artistic ability levels are welcome at this stained-glass class. Whether a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, students can receive one-on-one instruction.
Supplies to bring: Safety glasses, an old towel and scissors. The instructor is Caroline Britton.
This class meets Nov. 9 and 10 at 12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory lower level. Fee is $15 for members or $20 for non-members. The signup deadline is today, Nov. 5.
Breakfast, discussions and accreditation
We'll have light breakfast foods and beverages available for one’s enjoyment on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 8:30 a.m. At about 8:45, we’ll begin discussion on several items that need people’s input. There will be forms to fill out, if people wish to remain anonymous.
Several questions will be asked of the group, including program ideas, the need for a larger facility, do we need an elected group of seniors (from the center and the community) to help advocate for needs here and in the community, and take questions about Seniors in the Park. The five-year and beyond goals from accreditation will be shared.
I hope you are willing to spend an hour or so discussing, brainstorming, celebrating our past accomplishments and looking forward to the next five years. An RSVP is appreciated so we have enough food and chairs ready.
History stories
Join Dr. Richard Haney for lively and informational presentations on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Thanks to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education for sponsoring this series. All talks are in person or virtual.
Sign up by Oct. 18 to receive the Zoom link.
The remaining topic: Nov. 10 — More 20th (and 21st) Century Profiles in Courage.
Hike with Ginny
Hike to Bald Bluff and the "Stone Elephant" — a large rock formation along the Ice Age Trail that was used as a ceremonial spot for the tribes — on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. The group will meet at the Starin Park parking lot and carpool. Register in advance.
At the movies
Watch the comedy “On the Rocks” on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced.
If you prefer to drive up, please call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup. Puzzle exchange now will be on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 11 a.m. through April.
Community survey
The Dementia Friendly Community initiative will be sharing a community survey about the needs of the community concerning caregiving and dementia. Beginning Nov. 9, the survey can be completed online or paper copies will be available at the Starin Park Community Building.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Fridays.
Thought for the week
“Do whatever you can to leave the world better than you found it.” — Ed Rosenthal.
