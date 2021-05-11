WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Travel opportunities, trip preview
Preview the first three trips in person or online on Thursday, May 20, at 1 p.m. Register by May 18.
• New Autumn in the Adirondacks, Sept. 18-25, includes 1000 Islands cruise, Singer Castle, Adirondack Scenic Railroad, lunch cruise, Lake Placid and more.
• Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.
• Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini.
The above three trips include discounts of $125 to $150 if deposit is made at or before the preview.
• Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022 includes Turin, Cinque Terra, Wine country, a stay at a Tuscan Estate and more. The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it.
Learn and play Bocce
As part of our lawn game Mondays at Starin Park, we also will be having Bocce with a nationally sanctioned adapted boccia ball referee, who will be teaching persons the game. Participants are encouraged to bring water, a lawn chair, hat, sunscreen and anything else they might need. Bocce begins on Monday, May 17, at 1 p.m.
Lawn games
Come down to the park, bring a friend, if you want, have fun and socialize while playing lawn games beginning May 17, at 1 p.m. There will be Bocce, ladderball, lawn dice and corn hole (bag toss). We also have Kubb, if anyone knows how to play it.
Register in advance. A volunteer still is needed to help with setup/take down of the games.
Weekly walks
They will be half-hour to one-hour walks. Currently on Tuesdays, staff have a leader for the first two walks. Let staff know if interested in walking or leading. On Tuesday, May 18, at 9 a.m., depart from Starin Park and May 25 at 9 a.m. meet at Cravath Lakefront. Register in advance.
Hikes with Ginny
Depart from Starin Park and hike the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Prairie on Thursday, May 27, departing at 9 a.m. The hike will be approximately one hour.
Suggested items to bring include: water, hat, sunscreen, bug spray or whatever else you feel you will need. Staff are looking for ideas for monthly hikes, July through September, that possibly do not include needing a state park sticker (Ice Age Trail), unless people are willing to carpool or have a sticker.
Register in advance. The next hike will be June 10 at 9 a.m.
Dementia Friendly Community Initiative
Join former Governor Marty Schreiber, author of the book “My Two Elaines,” and former Executive Director of the Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Tom Hlavacek, for a morning celebrating caregivers on Wednesday May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Resource tables will be available along with gift basket drawings. The Whitewater Dementia Friendly Community Initiative will be there.
This event will be held at the Walworth County Health and Human Services Building, 1910 County Highway NN, Elkhorn. To register call (262) 741-3378 or for livestream event information. The first 75 people to register and attend will receive the book free.
Movie
Watch the movie “The Mauritanian”” on Tuesday, May 25, at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance; no walk-ins will be allowed.
Membership 2021
A quick reminder that membership fees are due for 2021. Dues paid by May 20 will be eligible for drawing prizes from local businesses. The fee for residents of the Whitewater Unified School District is $10 and non-residents is $15.
The funds support a center front desk staff person for 15 hours per week. If you cannot afford the fee, we have a fund that will cover it. Stop in or call the office and let staff know. We are trying to keep this affordable for everyone.
Office hours
A reminder that the office is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Thought for the week
“Whatever you wish there was more of, be that.
Whatever you want your relationships and friendships to be, be that.
Whatever you want the world to be, be that.
If you want there to be less fear and more love in the world, start with yourself.
If you want there to be less stress, anxiety, depression and tension in the world, start with yourself.
If you want the world to be a more peaceful place, fairer, more generous and compassionate, start with yourself.” — Stephanie Dowrick.
